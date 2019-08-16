FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Cut to GBX 142 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 142 ($1.86) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 119.25 ($1.56).

LON FGP traded up GBX 1.14 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 123.04 ($1.61). The stock had a trading volume of 729,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.09.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £56,525 ($73,859.92). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 47,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,368.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

