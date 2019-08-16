First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

