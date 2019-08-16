First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.06 and last traded at $135.69, approximately 4,017 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 559,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $208,365,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

