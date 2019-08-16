First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,907 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,333,000.

Shares of FVC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,503. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98.

