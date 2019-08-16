First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Data during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,585,000 after buying an additional 332,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,495,000 after buying an additional 232,179 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 11.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 75.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

In other First Data news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,044,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $2,978,108.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,715.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Data stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. First Data Corp has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Data had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

