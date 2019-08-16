First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.16. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. First Community’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of First Community stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $74,066.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

