FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $19,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPG traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $116.16. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,596. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $122.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.