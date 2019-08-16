FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU) Trading Down 0.7%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.60, approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 36,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTACU. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. increased its stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 268,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the period.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

