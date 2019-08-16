Findev (CVE:FDI) Trading 2.1% Higher

Findev Inc (CVE:FDI)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.46 million and a PE ratio of 8.73.

Get Findev alerts:

Findev (CVE:FDI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.47 million for the quarter.

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.