Financial Analysis: 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) vs. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (OTCMKTS:JPM)

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 1.94 $2.16 million N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. $131.41 billion 2.56 $32.47 billion $9.00 11.69

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 9 8 0 2.47

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $122.02, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH does not pay a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 14.50% N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 24.73% 14.40% 1.25%

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

