Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) Announces Earnings Results

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter.

Shares of FCSC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,825. Fibrocell Science has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Fibrocell Science, Inc, an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissues in the United States. The company's gene therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, a gene therapy for localized scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions.

