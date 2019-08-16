Ferguson’s (FERG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities raised shares of Ferguson to an add rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 5,650 ($73.83) to GBX 5,720 ($74.74) in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ferguson to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,735 ($74.94) to GBX 4,740 ($61.94) in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,902.07 ($77.12).

LON FERG opened at GBX 5,886 ($76.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,918.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,479.68. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

