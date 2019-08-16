Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FENC. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,284. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

