Fantom Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Fantom has a market capitalization of $27.92 million and $5.28 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00266489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.01302522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00094785 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox, Bgogo, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.