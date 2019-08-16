Faceter Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $24.68 and $24.43. Faceter has a market cap of $427,564.00 and approximately $1,997.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Faceter has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.14 or 0.04642832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047719 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000990 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

