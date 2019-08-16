Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $82.59 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 104,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,457. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $298.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

