Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Insider Purchases $146,300.00 in Stock

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) insider Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE STAY opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price target on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 97.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 40.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

