Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Lifted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,781. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson set a $162.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.43.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

