ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading Up 7.8%

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) was up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.42, approximately 187,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 121,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ExOne from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 3.46.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts expect that ExOne Co will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger William Thiltgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ExOne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExOne by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ExOne by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExOne by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ExOne by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

