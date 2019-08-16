Excelsior Capital (ASX:ECL) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Excelsior Capital Ltd (ASX:ECL) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.17 ($0.83) and last traded at A$1.17 ($0.83), 750 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.18 ($0.84).

The company has a market cap of $33.92 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.20.

Excelsior Capital Company Profile (ASX:ECL)

Excelsior Capital Limited designs and distributes electrical components and cables for resource and infrastructure applications. It also manages investment portfolio. The company was formerly known as CMI Limited and changed its name to Excelsior Capital Limited in November 2018. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Meadowbank, Australia.

