Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.40 ($33.02) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.05 ($34.94).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €21.23 ($24.69) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.14. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.