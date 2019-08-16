Ethersocial (ESN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,036.00

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Ethersocial has a total market capitalization of $553,412.00 and approximately $1,036.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethersocial has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethersocial coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00271109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.01342714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022863 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00095402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ethersocial

Ethersocial (CRYPTO:ESN) is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 71,735,128 coins and its circulating supply is 34,075,156 coins. Ethersocial’s official website is ethersocial.network . The official message board for Ethersocial is blog.ethersocial.network . Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation

Ethersocial Coin Trading

Ethersocial can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethersocial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethersocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

