Espers Price Down 50.1% Over Last 7 Days (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $2.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Espers

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

