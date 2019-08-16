Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Short Interest Update

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,156,700 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 4,679,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.70.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $56,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,521 shares of company stock worth $13,148,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 74.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,812,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 179.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 15.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,126 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 39.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,577 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,189,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 942,825 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. 27,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

