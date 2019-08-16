Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Monday, August 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

TSE:RBA opened at C$51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.87. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$41.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.50%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

