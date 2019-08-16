Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,991,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.