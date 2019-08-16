EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson Sells 3,469 Shares

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $648,425.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EPAM traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.02. The stock had a trading volume of 244,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.19. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $104.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

