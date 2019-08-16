Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,909 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $697,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.07. The stock had a trading volume of 95,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.