Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.90% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $176,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,214. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

