Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $282.59 Million Stock Position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 241.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,084,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180,200 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $282,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 36.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 7.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:BIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a one year low of $1,603.40 and a one year high of $1,790.00.

