Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 219,691 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,915,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $250,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,516,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,883,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,432.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,231 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,025,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,895,000 after acquiring an additional 818,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,960,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,921,000 after acquiring an additional 759,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.46. 371,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,198. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.