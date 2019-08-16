Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.23% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $452,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.25. 3,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $93.42 and a 1 year high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

