Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Director Susan K. Neely Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Director Susan K. Neely bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $24,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,807.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ETM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. 76,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,599. The company has a market capitalization of $525.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETM. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 142.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after buying an additional 4,281,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth about $11,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,574,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after buying an additional 1,662,205 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 148.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,927,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 1,151,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after buying an additional 1,066,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

