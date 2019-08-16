EnterCoin Trading Down 49.1% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $67,716.00 and $3,474.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.74 or 0.04633572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048726 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001004 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.