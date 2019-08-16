Enquest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.16. Enquest shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 3,237,315 shares.

ENQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Enquest in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enquest from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Enquest presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 21.20 ($0.28).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.06. The stock has a market cap of $309.76 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.19.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 489,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £97,864 ($127,876.65). Also, insider Stefan Ricketts sold 57,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £10,932.60 ($14,285.38). Insiders bought a total of 3,669,777 shares of company stock worth $71,420,836 in the last three months.

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

