Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 307,795 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 790,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.