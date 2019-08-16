Encompass Health’s (EHC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $77.00 price objective on Encompass Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.14.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

