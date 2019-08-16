Employers Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Nike makes up about 1.2% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 80,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,723. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.02.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

