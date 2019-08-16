Employers Holdings Inc. Takes $1.62 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

NYSE CMI traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $148.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,219. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

