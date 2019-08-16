Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.6% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. 68,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

In other news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

