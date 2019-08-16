Employers Holdings Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,139,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,417,000 after acquiring an additional 170,400 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.14. 4,808,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,243,790. The company has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

