Employers Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after acquiring an additional 841,019 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 607,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after acquiring an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,401,000 after acquiring an additional 249,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 311,951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,537,000 after acquiring an additional 144,254 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Shares of COST traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $274.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.20 and a 200 day moving average of $247.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

