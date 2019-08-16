Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$37.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC cut shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of EMP.A traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$36.65. 145,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50. Empire has a 52-week low of C$22.38 and a 52-week high of C$36.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.32. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.