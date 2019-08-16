Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Holdings Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 372,410 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Emcor Group worth $88,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 62.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.27. 7,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,780. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

