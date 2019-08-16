Elysian (ELY) Market Cap Achieves $91,821.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange and Liquid. Elysian has a market cap of $91,821.00 and $44,134.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elysian has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00267264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.01318111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022512 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00095499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, BitForex, Liquid, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.