Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 53,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 13,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Eltek has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a negative return on equity of 129.61% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned 3.30% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.