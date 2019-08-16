Elite (1337) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Elite coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Elite has a total market capitalization of $428,215.00 and $17.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elite has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003523 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000999 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000660 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00053718 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Elite

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,270,197,362 coins and its circulating supply is 26,467,844,247 coins. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

