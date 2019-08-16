Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,741,000 after acquiring an additional 228,920 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,127,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,334,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,162,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,418,000 after purchasing an additional 238,198 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,080,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,706,000 after purchasing an additional 156,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $109.87. 85,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $103.25 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.