EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Trading Up 1.8%

EJF Investments Ltd (LON:EJFI) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.24), approximately 18,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,519% from the average daily volume of 1,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 184.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. EJF Investments’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.