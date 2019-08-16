EDC Blockchain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $250,405.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and DDEX. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $250,405.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

